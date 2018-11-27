Casey Anthony Has Not Reached out to Father Injured in Severe Car Crash

Casey Anthony has “no intention to talk” to her father, George Anthony, after he was involved in a serious car crash.

Following news that George had been hospitalized after suffering serious injuries while driving on Interstate 95 in Daytona Beach on Saturday, a source close to the controversial Florida woman claims that she has not yet reached out to her father.

“She didn’t talk to him for years before the accident,” the source told PEOPLE. “Why would she talk to him now? It wouldn’t make any sense. She has no intention to talk to him.”

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, George Anthony had been driving his wife’s Toyota 4Runner on an interstate in Daytona Beach over the weekend when he became “ill (sick) or fainted” and lost control of the vehicle, which flipped “several times” before stopping in the center median.

George was the only passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash and the Florida Highway Patrol said his airbag did not deploy because he didn’t strike anything.

He was discovered badly injured and airlifted to nearby Halifax Medical Center with “incapacitating injuries.” His condition is currently unclear. He reportedly told authorities that he could not remember what happened before the crash.

Anthony and her father have notably had a strained relationship in the years since she was charged with murder in the 2008 death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, whose body was found six months after she disappeared.

During the trial in 2011, Anthony’s defense team alleged that George had molested Casey from the time she was young, an accusation that he has continuously denied. The trial, which resulted in Anthony ultimately being found not guilty, resulted in lasting damage between the father and daughter, who have not spoken for years.

“We’re not connected anymore,” George said during an appearance on Dr. Oz last month. “And that hurts. I wish I could be part of her life, but I would never feel comfortable around her. I can’t trust her. I can’t trust the things she’s going to say out there. I know she’s given some other interviews that she said she was never going to do, and things she’s said and done, it’s just, it’s wrong. She needs to just not be here anymore.”

He went on to add that his daughter “doesn’t need to exist anymore, as far as I’m concerned.”

Following the interview, a source close to Anthony said that she was “tired of her father blaming her for Caylee.”