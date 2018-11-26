Casey Anthony’s Father Seriously Injured After Rollover Car Crash

George Anthony, the father of Casey Anthony, was seriously injured in a car crash after losing control of his vehicle while driving in Florida, The Blast reports.

An accident reports lists Anthony was driving a Toyota 4Runner on Saturday on Interstate 95 in Daytona Beach when he became “ill (sick) or fainted.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

He reportedly drove off the road; in his attempt to swerve back onto the roadway, he flipped his vehicle “several times,” according to the report. He was discovered badly injured after the SUV stopped in the center median.

He was airlifted to nearby Halifax Medical Center, where his condition is currently unclear. The Florida Highway Patrol told FOX35 that he was taken to the hospital with”incapacitating injuries.”

He told police he did not remember what happened before the crash.

The vehicle is registered to Cindy Anthony, Casey’s mother. Cindy was not in the car at the time of the crash.

Both Anthony and Cindy were present when their daughter was on trial for murdering their 2-year-old granddaughter, Caylee. In 2011, Casey was found not guilty of killing her child.

Caylee’s body was found six months after she disappeared. During the trial, prosecutors alleged that Casey used chloroform to render Caylee unconscious and then suffocated her by covering her mouth and nose with duct tape. They also alleged that she stored Caylee’s body in the trunk of her car for several days before disposing of it.

Casey’s lawyers argued that Caylee accidentally drowned in the family pool and that Anthony helped her cover it up.

Anthony and Cindy alleged last year that their daughter suffers from a mental illness and that she may have had a seizure at the time of Caylee’s death in 2008.

Cindy told Chris Hansen on Crime Watch Daily that Casey has seizures where she “doesn’t always remember what happens during them.” Casey’s lawyer has previously claimed that she “blacked out” after Caylee’s death.

During that interview with Hansen, Anthony opened up about his previous suicide attempt.

“From the time that we were told that Caylee was missing … I didn’t feel I did enough to go find her,” he said. “I wanted to be with her [Caylee] even to this day. She should be here. Not me.”

Last month, Anthony told Dr. Oz that he hopes Casey “does better this time around” if she decides to have another child.

“Knowing now that she could potentially possibly be a mom again, I hope she does better this time around than what she did last time,” he said candidly. “I hope whatever life she has left, that she makes something positive happen in her life.”

“If she is granted a chance to have another child, I hope the child is strong, grows up to be a worthwhile part of society, and the person that she has the child with, I hope they are going to love her and the child immensely,” he added, as reported by E! Online.

He said that if Casey does have another child, he does not believe he and Cindy would be in that child’s life.

“I don’t think so. Because Casey and I right now, it is like oil and water—one of us is floating, one of us is sinking. We’re just not connected anymore, and that hurts. I wish I could be part of her life, but I would never feel comfortable around her,” Anthony said. “I can’t trust her. I can’t trust the things she’s going to say out there. I know she’s given some other interviews that she said she was never going to do, and things she’s said and done, it’s just, it’s wrong. She needs to just not be here anymore.”

When asked by Cindy what he meant by that, he replied, “She doesn’t need to exist anymore, as far as I’m concerned.”