Casey Anthony Is ‘Bored out of Her Mind’ With Her Life

Only a couple of months after Casey Anthony spoke out for the first time since her 2011 trial, she’s living a more secluded life than ever, multiple sources told PEOPLE.

“There were a lot of people who assumed that she’d someday make big money on her first interview,” said a source. “And then she gave it away to the Associated Press. So there are all these people who thought that they were going to be part of it when she made the money, and then Casey went behind their backs and gave an interview for free.”

“But that’s just classic Casey,” the source added. “She does what she wants, and everyone else just has to deal with it.”

The 31-year-old now just has a small group of friends and those from her legal team who had stayed in contact have since moved on.

After Anthony was acquitted of killing her daughter, she went into hiding, only resurfacing sometimes. She then moved in with her private investigator, Pat McKenna, who sometimes gives her work as an investigator. She continues to live with him.

“There are days that she’s bored out of her mind,” says a second source who’s in contact with Anthony. “There’s nothing really to do. She doesn’t have a huge circle of friends, and the friends she has are all employed elsewhere, so she doesn’t see them 24/7. She binge-watches TV, plays around on the internet, and doesn’t do much more than that. Frankly, it’s all pointless and aimless.”

