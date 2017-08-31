Casey Anthony’s Lawyer Claims She Had a 'Blackout' of Daughter Caylee Dying

Cheney Mason, one of Casey Anthony's trial attorneys, is speaking out about his former client. He says that Anthony had a "blackout" when her 2-year-old daughter Caylee went missing.

During an interview with LawNewz, Mason says that Anthony claims she doesn't know how Caylee died.

"I believe that Casey's mind, in some dimension, I guess the common word would say 'snapped,'" Mason said. "She didn't go crazy by any means — but blackout — completely a blackout — of what went on and what happened."

Mason says that Anthony had her own unique way of dealing with the tragic event.

"[Anthony] grieved and comprehended differently than anyone else. She went into what I call 'Casey World.' She shut it out," he said.

The attorney maintains that Anthony believes she wasn't guilty of murdering her 2-year-old daughter.

"She didn't know what she was doing or what she was saying," he said. "She knows she did not do this."

Since being released from jail after being acquitted in her murder trial, Anthony has only spoken out on a few occasions. She told the Associated Press back in March that the details of Caylee's death were still hazy in her mind.



"I understand the reasons people feel about me. I understand why people have the opinions that they do," she said. "I'm still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened."

Because the murder trial garnered national attention, Anthony was a highly publicized figure. People have varying opinions about her and her innocence but Anthony says that she has been able to make peace with her past.

"I don't give a s--- about what anyone thinks about me, I never will," she said. "I'm okay with myself; I sleep pretty good at night."

The AP described its interview with Anthony as "revealing, bizarre and often contradictory" and also mentioned that it "ultimately raised more questions than answers about the case."

Currently, Anthony is living in Florida with her private investigator. She has started a photography business and works in online legal investigation, according to PEOPLE.

A source close to Anthony said, "There are days that she's bored out of her mind. There's nothing really to do. She doesn't have a huge circle of friends, and the friends she has are all employed elsewhere, so she doesn't see them 24/7. She binge-watches TV, plays around on the internet, and doesn't do much more than that. Frankly, it's all pointless and aimless."