Carolina Panthers Employee Kills Children Before Jumping off Interstate Bridge

A game day ticket taker for the Carolina Panthers football team allegedly killed her two young children before jumping off an interstate bridge and taking her own life.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 34-year-old Christina Treadway died after jumping from an interstate bridge in an apparent suicide, PEOPLE reports. After she was pronounced dead at the scene, “key information” led authorities back to Treadway’s house, where her two children, 7-year-old Isaiah Miller and 3-year-old Iliyah Miller, were discovered alone with life-threatening injuries.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The children were rushed to Carolina Medical Center where they later died, though police have not yet released the nature of the injuries that the children suffered.

“Obviously, that’s at the core of this investigation,” said Major Mike Smathers told local station WKRN. “What would cause someone to be so despondent to want to take their own life and take the lives of their children? But that’s going to be a key component of the investigation, and we’re nowhere near ready to speak on that.”

The children’s grandfather, Greg Moore, told FOX 46 WJZY that his son had been in a relationship with Treadway for about 10 years. He also stated that prior to the incident, his son had received a text from Treadway “saying that she loves him and she’s sorry and that she’s going to end it all and the kids.”

On her YouTube channel, where she often posted videos featuring her children, Treadway described herself as “A mom who loves her kids and glam!!”

“She was a great mom,” said the children’s grandmother, Tina Moore. “She was really, really a great girl. I love Tina to death, but she was just troubled. I don’t know what happened because she came and stayed at my house for the summer. I don’t know what happened, she just lost it.”

A motive is not yet known and the investigation is currently still underway.

Following their deaths, several GoFundMe pages have been created to help cover funeral costs, the unnamed father writing, “My kids were my everything I truly don’t know how my life will go on.”