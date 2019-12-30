Carley McCord: WDSU Issues Statement on Death of Sports Reporter Who Was LSU OC’s Steve Ensminger’s Daughter-in-Law

Carley McCord, the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, lost her life on Saturday following a plane crash in Louisiana. She was 30 at the time of her passing. McCord was among five others who died in the tragedy.

She was a sports reporter for NBC affiliate WDSU in New Orleans and worked as an in-game host for the city’s NBA team, the New Orleans Pelicans, and NFL team, the New Orleans Saints. Her station’s news director issued a statement.

“Words cannot express the tremendous amount of sorrow our entire staff holds for Carley and her family,” said WDSU News Director Akili Franklin. “She was an extraordinary woman and a talented reporter. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and friends. She will be severely missed.”

It is with broken hearts that we share that WDSU lost a beloved member of our team today. Our hearts are with the McCord and Ensminger families at this time. https://t.co/H76Mvjkooj — wdsu (@wdsu) December 28, 2019

Along with Franklin’s remarks, the company’s president and general manager, Joe Vilmenay, also provided a statement.

“We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family,” WDSU President and General Manager Joel Vilmenay said. “Carley’s passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from high school to the professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist. As we reflect on her impressive body of work, we offer our deepest condolences to her family.”

Her other employer, the Pelicans, also commented on the news, adding that McCord was “a valued member” and that “her infectious personality and knowledge of both [the Saints and Pelicans] entertained our fans.”

The Pelicans held a moment of silence for her prior to their game on Saturday night. The Carolina Panthers, who took on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon, also took a moment to pay tribute.

Panthers had a pregame moment of silence to honor those who died in the plane crash, specifically mentioned Carly McCord.

Very classy. — John DeShazier (@JohnDeShazier) December 29, 2019

As for McCord’s father-in-law, Emsinger went on to coach in Saturday’s Peach Bowl against Oklahoma. The Tigers went on to trounce the Sooners by a wide margin, 63-28.

McCord attended both Northwestern State University and Louisiana State University. Shortly after college, she landed a position covering Cleveland sports at CBS Radio Cleveland before heading back home to cover Louisiana sports.

