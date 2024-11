One person is reportedly dead and at least a dozen more injured after a speeding vehicle jumped a curb in Times Square and plowed into a crowd of people.

According to NBC, a city official confirmed that one is deceased, but names and information about the victims have not been released.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Witnesses captured pictures of the red Honda, which was stuck on the sidewalk.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested.

This story is developing…

Photo Credit: Drew Angerer / Getty