Extraordinary ‘Light’ Photo From Crash Site Has Families Convinced Loved Ones Are ‘Leaving Earth’

A photo taken at the scene of a car crash has given a family hope their loved ones found peace.

On April 25, Hannah Simmons, 23, lost control of her Subaru and collided with another vehicle. Simmons, her nine-month-old daughter A'lannah and her friend Lauren Buteau, 28, all died in the wreck, according to Today.

The fatal accident caused a major traffic jam on the highway, which effected Anisa Gannon, who was on her way to work at the time. She took a photo to send to her employer to excuse her tardiness, and that's when she noticed something amazing.

In the photo, a stream of solid light could be seen descending onto the crash scene. Inside the streak of light were some lighter spots.

Family and friends are looking at the wonderous photo as a sign that the deceased were ascending to heaven after passing in the crash. Some are coining it a "pathway to heaven."

"No doubt it's some kind of sign," said Paige Wilson, a cousin of one of the deceased parties.

"I opened the photo and my mouth hung wide open. It took my breath away," Buteau's aunt, Jodi Carter said. "I was in pretty bad shape, but now I know where she is."

Gannon's aunt Tara Noble sought out the family of those involved in the crash with hopes the photo would help with their grieving process. Based on what the family's reaction has be thus far, it seems she's successful.

"I don't believe in coincidences, especially the two 'lights' inside that bigger light," Noble said. "It brought the families peace, whether it's a glare or not. It's indescribable, basically, and it does look like them leaving."

