Captain Sully Stirs Social Media With 'Vote Him Out' Political Ad

Retired pilot Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger has sparked discussion on social media after releasing a political ad urging Americans to vote President Donald Trump out of office in the November election. Released Tuesday in partnership with the anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project and in co-sponsorship with Vote Vets, the more than minute-long ad comes just ahead of the first presidential debate Tuesday night and features a scathing condemnation of the president’s time in office.

Reflecting on the moment he was called to action 11 years ago for what has since been dubbed the "Miracle on the Hudson," Sullenberger tells voters that they, too, are now being called for their moment. As news footage from that fateful landing plays on the screen, he reflects his father's history in the armed forces as well as his own experience as an Air Force officer and a fighter pilot.

"From my service as an Air Force officer and a fighter pilot, I knew that serving a cause greater than one’s self is the highest calling. And its in that highest calling of leadership that Donald Trump has failed us so miserably. Now it's up to us to overcome his attacks on our very democracy, knowing nearly a quarter million Americans won’t have a voice, casualties of his lethal lies and incompetence," he says in part. "Eleven years ago, I was called to my moment. Now, we are all called to this moment…All we have to do is vote him out."

11 years ago, Sully was called for his moment. Now, we are all called to this moment. Join Sully in regaining control of this nation's destiny by voting Donald Trump out. In partnership with @votevets. pic.twitter.com/r9wQiAdjRO — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 29, 2020

The new ad was released just weeks after Sullenberger unleashed a series of tweets blasting Trump over a report from The Atlantic claiming that Trump called fallen U.S. soldiers "losers" and "suckers" during a 2018 trip to Paris. Stating that "it is time to call out much egregious behavior for what it is," Sullenberger Trump "has repeatedly and consistently shown himself to be completely unfit" for the presidency. He went on to state that Trump has "completely failed to uphold his oath," adding that "we owe it not only to those who have served and sacrificed for our nation, but to ourselves and to succeeding generations to vote him out."

His most recent condemnation of Trump and call for Americans to vote him out has gained just as much attention. Across social media, Americans have reacted to the new ad, which, according to a press release, will run throughout the day Tuesday on national cable.