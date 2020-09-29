Captain Sully Stirs Social Media With 'Vote Him Out' Political Ad
Retired pilot Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger has sparked discussion on social media after releasing a political ad urging Americans to vote President Donald Trump out of office in the November election. Released Tuesday in partnership with the anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project and in co-sponsorship with Vote Vets, the more than minute-long ad comes just ahead of the first presidential debate Tuesday night and features a scathing condemnation of the president’s time in office.
Reflecting on the moment he was called to action 11 years ago for what has since been dubbed the "Miracle on the Hudson," Sullenberger tells voters that they, too, are now being called for their moment. As news footage from that fateful landing plays on the screen, he reflects his father's history in the armed forces as well as his own experience as an Air Force officer and a fighter pilot.
"From my service as an Air Force officer and a fighter pilot, I knew that serving a cause greater than one’s self is the highest calling. And its in that highest calling of leadership that Donald Trump has failed us so miserably. Now it's up to us to overcome his attacks on our very democracy, knowing nearly a quarter million Americans won’t have a voice, casualties of his lethal lies and incompetence," he says in part. "Eleven years ago, I was called to my moment. Now, we are all called to this moment…All we have to do is vote him out."
The new ad was released just weeks after Sullenberger unleashed a series of tweets blasting Trump over a report from The Atlantic claiming that Trump called fallen U.S. soldiers "losers" and "suckers" during a 2018 trip to Paris. Stating that "it is time to call out much egregious behavior for what it is," Sullenberger Trump "has repeatedly and consistently shown himself to be completely unfit" for the presidency. He went on to state that Trump has "completely failed to uphold his oath," adding that "we owe it not only to those who have served and sacrificed for our nation, but to ourselves and to succeeding generations to vote him out."
His most recent condemnation of Trump and call for Americans to vote him out has gained just as much attention. Across social media, Americans have reacted to the new ad, which, according to a press release, will run throughout the day Tuesday on national cable.
This is a great ad! All of us remember the calm courage of Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger. His message here is powerul. Worth a minute of your time. Thank @votevets & @ProjectLincoln. https://t.co/A75RyFiLyQ— Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) September 29, 2020
When the most critical crisis of his life presented itself, Sully said, “it’s my aircraft.” When Trump was faced with his greatest crisis, he said, “no I don’t take responsibility.” https://t.co/qMyoKuYXyY— john schoene (@SchoeneJohn) September 29, 2020
This is without a doubt the most powerful ad you’ve done yet....the most powerful ad in this election thus far. Wow....just wow.— unroolie_julie (@unroolie_julie) September 29, 2020
Stunningly done. Just saw this on morning on Morning Joe.
This is a perfect message. Resolute and uplifting. Thank you to everyone involved.— FLIP 🔥 THE 🔥 SENATE (@WatchingWhatYou) September 29, 2020
I've been a politics and news junkie for 50 years and this ad stirred me, deep in my soul, like no other. God save us.— Richard L. (@rleach2000) September 29, 2020
I could watch this over and over and over. @Captsully voice of hope gives me the hope to keep pushing through the madness. Mission accomplished. Thank you to all of our Veterans for keeping us safe 💙#VoteBlueDownBallot #VoteBlueToSaveOurDemocracy #BidenHarris2020— MommaFish 🏖🐬🧡 (@MommaFish11) September 29, 2020
Powerful ad by Captain Sully asking voters to protect our Democracy and "vote him out."
If you watch and share one thing today it should be this ad. https://t.co/AoOZBih2QE— John Anzalone (@JohnAnzo) September 29, 2020
"Knowing nearly a quarter million Americans won’t have that voice, are casualties of his lethal lies and incompetence...it’s up to us to VOTE HIM OUT” says @Captsully 🇺🇸
Wise words from a certifiable hero who knows a thing or to about leadership in crisis. #CountryOverParty https://t.co/Zrq4c334ll— Tara Setmayer (@TaraSetmayer) September 29, 2020
This was the best political ad I’ve ever seen. You could not have found a better spokesperson to deliver this message. I hope this plays everywhere, but especially in battleground states. Kudos to you all, and thank you for your continuing service to this nation, Capt. Sully! 🗳— Playingwithu (@playingwithu) September 29, 2020
Had chills and tears this morning. Get this ad on the debate. Thank you, Sully. A true American hero. We need you in this moment & you didn't fail us. 🙏🇺🇸— @COMilady (@comilady) September 29, 2020
Wow! What a great video! Vote. Him. Out. !! Thank you Capt. Sully! @Captsully 🇺🇸💪🏼❤️— Jacquenette McIntire 🇺🇸 (@JustJacquenette) September 29, 2020
Sully should be award another Medal of Honor for have the courage to go on the record and try to save countless American lives - again. This is what true American courage acts like. Thank you, sir— MommaT (@tweetmommybop) September 29, 2020
This ad is wonderful. Sully’s words hit every important note about what we’ve lost and what we need to do- Vote Him Out! 🇺🇸— Maureen (@mreenrose) September 29, 2020
I've seen some good ads this cycle but this is by far my favorite. Message is simple and the history is well known. Well done @votevets and @ProjectLincoln— Jeffrey Hill (@JeffreyPHill) September 29, 2020
Thank you Captain Sully! https://t.co/E6CR6FtRbN