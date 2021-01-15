Capitol PD Officer Daniel Hodges, Seen Being Crushed in Riots, Speaks out About Tense Moment

✖

Capitol Police officer Daniel Hodges, who was seen being crushed by a door during the riots, has spoken out about the tense moment. While speaking to CNN, Hodges recounted the harrowing ordeal, which was caught on camera and shared around the world online and through newscasts. "Things were looking bad," he said. "I was calling out for all I was worth, and an officer behind me was able to get me enough room to pull me out of there and get me to the rear so I was able to extricate myself."

Hodges recalled that a member of the insurrectionist mob, who was "practically foaming at the mouth," took his baton and beat him with it. Footage that emerged supports Hodges recollection of the events, as he could be seen crushed by the door, which had an extensive crowd of violent Trump supports on the other side. "There's a guy ripping my mask off, he was able to rip away my baton and beat me with it," he said, adding, "These people were true believers in the worst way." Thankfully, Hodges survived the treasonous assault, and now says that he hopes this never happens again. "Stay home. Stop this," said Hodges to anyone possible planning an attack on Inauguration Day. "On the other hand, I hope they're caught. Let's leave it at that."

These are not patriots. An officer crushed by rioters. He was holding the line against a siege mob thrusting in unison to invade the seat of democracy. Shame on all of those who have lied about election fraud, inciting rioters to commit insurrection & murder. pic.twitter.com/ffjTwE7D2r — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) January 9, 2021

While Hodges was lucky to make it out of the riot safely, his fellow officer Brian Sicknick was tragically killed during the siege. According to a federal investigation, Sicknick was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher and later died at the hospital while being treated for his injuries. In the wake of Sicknick's death, a GoFundMe was set-up to help his family, and to date it has garnered over $700,000 in donations.

Sicknick, a known Trump supporter himself, died while "physically engaging" with the extremists, per a report from the Capitol Police department. In a statement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, "The sacrifice of Officer Sicknick reminds us of our obligation to those we serve: to protect our country from all threats foreign and domestic." She added, "May it be a comfort to Officer Sicknick's family that so many mourn with and pray for them at this sad time."