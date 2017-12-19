Trending

Canadian Santa Gets Caught in Snow Storm Without His Sleigh

Even by Canadian standards, the snowstorms in Newfoundland this weekend made driving unbearable. […]

Even by Canadian standards, the snowstorms in Newfoundland this weekend made driving unbearable. People from snowy areas often take pride in driving through snowy conditions like it’s nothing, but when one woman posted a picture of Santa Claus stopped in the middle of the road, Canadians were ready to admit it might be a bad day for driving.

The picture was initially posed by Julie Curtis, but it circulated throughout the day and became the butt of every joke.

Of course, the cautionary tale of Santa couldn’t make the world stop. Residents posed their experiences on the road throughout the day, commiserating about the slick conditions.

