Canadian Santa Gets Caught in Snow Storm Without His Sleigh

Even by Canadian standards, the snowstorms in Newfoundland this weekend made driving unbearable. People from snowy areas often take pride in driving through snowy conditions like it’s nothing, but when one woman posted a picture of Santa Claus stopped in the middle of the road, Canadians were ready to admit it might be a bad day for driving.

Even Santa is having trouble with driving in the storm! #nltraffic @VOCMNEWS pic.twitter.com/kRQ2gLWLFP — Julie Curtis (@julie_curtis) December 16, 2017

The picture was initially posed by Julie Curtis, but it circulated throughout the day and became the butt of every joke.

He shoulda have taken the sleigh! — Tanya Frye (@TanyaFrye) December 16, 2017

#nlwx. ❄️ Stay home unless you really have to be out. Santa should have taken the reindeer sleigh or stayed at the North Pole with Mrs Claus. 🎅 #NLtraffic https://t.co/oLl3vb54lO — Lara Maynard (@MaynardLara) December 16, 2017

Of course, the cautionary tale of Santa couldn’t make the world stop. Residents posed their experiences on the road throughout the day, commiserating about the slick conditions.

Things have gotten considerably worse in the downtown area. Plenty of plows out, but snow is accumulating fast. #nltraffic #nlwx #cbcnl pic.twitter.com/Ag8moex2oO — Ryan Cooke (@ryancookeNL) December 16, 2017