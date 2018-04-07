At Least 14 Dead After Canadian Junior Hockey Team Bus Crashes

A Canadian community is mourning after a junior hockey team’s bus crashed, leaving at least 14 people dead.

A tractor-tractor and the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos Jr. ‘A’ Hockey Club collided on Friday night in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan. The team was on their way to play a game in Nipawin, Saskatchewan.

Exact details on the nature of the crash are not yet available to the public. All is known is that at least 14 people died in the incident with 14 others injured. Royal Canadian Mounted Police told CNN that three of those injured were in critical condition.

There were 28 people total on the bus at the time of the crash. The team’s online roster lists 24 players most aged 16-21, and three coaches. Identities of the deceased have yet to be released.

A media briefing on the crash is slated to be held at 1 p.m. local time in Humboldt, Saskatchewan.

The team issued a brief statement confirming there was a crash involving the team and there were “multiple fatalities and serious injuries.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of our staff and athletes as well as to all who have been impacted by this horrible tragedy,” said Broncos President Kevin Garinger. “Our Broncos family is in shock as we try to come to grips with our incredible loss.”

Many people have reached out with condolences to the Humboldt community, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond,” Trudeau wrote.

Gary Bettman, the commissioner of the National Hockey League, also issued a statement in support of the cummunity.

“Our thoughts are with the players, families, coaches, team management, and all those throughout the community who have been affected by the tragedy, involving the Humboldt Broncos hockey team,” Bettman wrote. “The NHL mourns the passing of those who perished and offers strength and comfort to those injured while traveling to play and be part of a game they all love.”

No other details are available on the crash are available at this time.