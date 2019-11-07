Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Forced to Cancel Event Amid Health Scare

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall was forced to cancel appearances at multiple royal events this week after she came down with a serious illness. The 72-year-old royal had to back out of her planned attendance at a gala dinner in London and at the Field of Remembrance after she contracted a chest infection that had “got progressively worse,” a Clarence House spokeswoman said, the BBC reports. Camilla was reportedly told by her doctors to stay home and rest as she recovers from the illness.

On Wednesday, the royal was set to appear at a gala dinner at the London Library to mark the 200th anniversary of Prince Albert’s birth. Albert is believed to be library’s first patron after it was founded in 1841, Hello! Magazine reports. Currently, Camilla serves as the vice-patron of the library and was expected to give a speech before the dinner. She was also set to meet with writers from the library’s Emerging Writers Programme.

Due to her illness, Camilla was also forced to cancel her planned appearance Thursday at the 91st Westminster remembrance at Westminster Abbey. PEOPLE reports that the Field of Remembrance “is a place where former servicemen and women, as well as members of the public, can plant a cross, carrying a personal message in memory of those who have lost their lives in action.”

The crosses are produced by the Poppy Factory, of which Camilla is a patron. It is believed that the Thursday outing would have marked her first public outing alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Earlier in the week, Camilla had been feeling well enough to step out with husband Prince Charles, The Prnce of Wales, at the Swiss Cottage Farmers’ Market.

“Their Royal Highnesses met stallholders and tasted produce at the local London market, which opened in 1999,” a post from the royal couple’s official Instarram account read. “The market sells a wide variety of produce from farmers and artisan food producers. Some of the stalls TRH toured included [White Lake Cheese], [Exmoor Caviar] and The Potato Shop.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Camilla has been forced to cancel scheduled events due to her health. In 2010, she was forced to cancel several appearances after she broke her left leg while hill-walking in Scotland.