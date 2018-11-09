Watch Flames Surround Cars as People Drive Away From the California Wildfires

In a terrifying new video posted to social media, flames are seen surrounding cars as people drive away from the California wildfires.

The clip, shared by Brynn Parrott Chatfield from Paradise, California captured footage of the fires raging on both sides of the car as it speeds down the smoke-filled road to try and escape the danger.

“I feel very vulnerable posting this but I feel I should. My hometown of Paradise is on fire. My family is evacuated and safe,” Chatfield wrote in the post. “Not all my friends are safe. It’s very surreal. Things always work out, but the unknown is a little scary.

According to Gizmodo, the fires began in Thursday morning in Feather River Canyon, and have since cause more then 50,000 people to have to evacuate. The loss of homes is estimated to be around 1,000 at this point.

AHEAD: @CBSThisMorning is on the front lines of two major wildfires in Northern California and Los Angeles as powerful winds help spread the flames and force thousands to evacuate pic.twitter.com/apj9GQ1x3X — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 9, 2018

During the life-threatening fires, CBS News corresponent David Begnaud and his crew found themselves just feet away from a wildfire-related explosion that took place in Camp David.

“We were in front of a storage facility in Paradise, CA., with a Cal Fire expert, when there was an explosion,” he explained. “We’d just discussed safety checks with our team: falling trees, & power lines; we were careful – an explosion was the one box I hadn’t checked in my mind.”

The fires have displaced thousands of residents, with many celebrities being among them.

Caitlyn Jenner’s home in Malibu has reportedly burned down, and her daughters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian have all evacuated their homes due to fires raging nearby.

Actor Rainn Wilson, director Scott Derrickson, actress Alyssa Milano, and singer Melissa Etheridge all had to evacuate as well, with Derrickson later revealing that he lost his home.

Well, well, as if life needed to get more interesting…we have a mandatory evacuation of our home due to the #Woolseyfire . We have gone to a hotel in Santa Monica where we will stay until we can return. Send love and strength to our amazing California firefighters. #safe — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) November 9, 2018

Firefighters continued to work tirelessly to slow down and put out the fires.