Puppies, Turtles and a 1,000-Pound Pig Among Animals Rescued From California Wildfires

As wildfires tear across southern California, families are being uprooted and displaced in the blink of an eye.

While it’s miraculous enough that people are escaping with their lives, emergency crews are also working to save pets and animals from the catastrophe. Most of them are household pets like dogs and cats, but a few of the critters found in the blaze are a bit surprising.

Thanks to the Department of Animal Services, this 1,000 pound pig went wee, wee, wee all the way to safety. She’s taking a well deserved nap at Escondido @sdhumane #LilacFire pic.twitter.com/v7LvsdEn6n — SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) December 10, 2017

This 1,000 pound pig was transported all the way to San Diego to escape the flames. The San Diego Human Society has undertaken a huge effort to rescue pets and animals in the affected areas.

A few stables outside the fires’ reach are welcoming temporary residents this weekend. Horses are ironically hard to transport in today’s day and age, so hopefully all the equestrians in southern California took steps ahead of time.

#LilacFire: Rescued from the Rubble. @SDSheriff Deputies patrolling burned areas of Bonsall found a box of kittens and turned them over to County Animal Services for some TLC❤️. Awww. Stay well little kitty. pic.twitter.com/Udv21UVuBy — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) December 9, 2017

These adorable kittens were found among the rubble after the #LilacFire by deputies patrolling the areas. https://t.co/edi4Cu9rvr pic.twitter.com/A65JKA7TUr — #NBC7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) December 9, 2017

The San Diego Sheriff’s office shared these heartbreaking pictures of kittens they discovered in the aftermath of the fire.

It’s not just homes @SDFD firefighters are saving in the #LilacFire. I caught up with one of the strike teams returning home fresh from the fire line. How they describe the fire fight on #NBC7 @ 6PM pic.twitter.com/wzYpLLXTjL — Liberty Zabala (@LibertyNBC7SD) December 9, 2017

Firefighters also saved an old sea turtle from Lilac Fire as well.

A bit of good news, although this family’s home was destroyed in the #LilacFire they say they’re thankful their pets: a goat, a pig and chickens ran away from the flames and are ok! pic.twitter.com/gT20c7GPGV — Danielle Radin (@danielleradin) December 8, 2017

A small family farm burned down, but the residents rejoiced because their goat, pig, and chickens all made it through.

At the animal shelter at the Ventura County Fairgrounds, hundreds of animals – including dogs, cats, horses, mules, donkeys, lizards, ducks and chickens – are being housed while the Thomas fire rages. https://t.co/h2znfy8iLl pic.twitter.com/PIKton80tK — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 5, 2017

Of course, all the animal shelters in the area are packed with dogs and cats missing their homes right now. Authorities and shelters are asking for help identifying pets and getting them back to their rightful owners.