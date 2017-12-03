Teenager Confesses to Sexually Assaulting More Than 50 Children

An 18-year-old California man confessed to molesting over 50 children over a period of eight years, police said.

Joseph Hayden Boston’s mother turned him in to police at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

His mother went to the Magnolia Avenue Police Station, where she told a Riverside police sergeant that Boston confessed to molesting two young children, KTLA reports. She went back home to pick up her son to take him to the police station. He then confessed to the officers.

Boston told police he was staying at motel were he “befriended” two boys, aged eight and four, who were staying there with parents.

“The children were allowed to go into the suspect’s room last night when the molestation occurred,” police said in a statement.

“Hours later,” Boston called his mother to confess, police said.

Police said Boston also confessed to molesting “upwards of 50 children” over eight years and in different cities. He previously lived in Lakewood and Buena Park.

Riverside police charged Boston with two counts of oral copulation with a child under 10. He was held on $1 million bail.

County of Riverside Child Protective Services officials have also taken custody of the two children Boston admitted to molesting at the motel.

According to the Los Angeles Times, police are investigating and believe more children have been victimized. Police have urged anyone with information about Boston to call Detective Paul Miranda at 951-353-7945.

Photo credit: Riverside Police Department