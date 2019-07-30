California Punk Rock Band Drummer Found Beaten to Death and Left in Cul-De-Sac

The drummer of a California punk band was discovered dead on the street in a suburban cul-de-sac this weekend, apparently beaten to death. Police are currently investigating the gruesome death as the music community mourns.

David Patrick McCabe passed away on Friday night, by all appearances. The drummer of beloved local punk band The Knightenders was found in a residential neighborhood. According to a report by PEOPLE, police were called just before 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, but McCabe had already passed by the time a passing pedestrian discovered him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

So far, the Anaheim Police have not identified a possible motive or a suspect in the case. Homicide detectives are reportedly combing through McCabe’s past, including his musical connections and influences to find any leads about this horrifying attack.

Authorities are still gathering clues from elsewhere as well, and have asked the public for help. Any witnesses to the crime or those who think they may have a lead are encouraged to call the department at 855-TIP-OCCS, or submit it on occcrimestoppers.org.

In the meantime, McCabe’s friends and family are trying to make sense of this tragedy. The 48-year-old drummer left behind two children, according to a report by The Orange County Register. He also leaves some confused musical collaborators, including guitarist Johnny Spade, who said that McCabe was the “heart of the band.”

“He supported the scene like no one else,” said Spade. “He went to countless shows and always pumped up the bands. He was almost as passionate about the music as he was about his runts.”

The Knightenders’ lead singer, Minnie Green, echoed this sentiment, adding that they might never have gotten on a stage at all without McCabe’s constant encouragement.

“If it weren’t for him, I would never have fronted a band, or even tried karaoke,” Green said. “He really brought me out of my shell. He was no poser.”

McCabe hailed from Dana Point, California originally. He was affectionately referred to as “Super Dave” by some friends, and was known for being easy to get along with.

The Knightenders reportedly intend to carry on without McCabe for now, though their future is uncertain. In the meantime, the place where McCabe was found has been marked with candles as a testament to his memory.