Cadbury Chocolate Under Fire for Trying to ‘End Racism,’ and Social Media Has Major Thoughts

Chocolate fans aren’t too happy with Cadbury right after the brand unveiled a new chocolate bar, which features four different types of chocolate aimed at promoting diversity.

The Cadbury Unity Bar launched and quickly sold out in India around two weeks ago on Aug. 15, Independence Day in India. The bar includes four types of chocolate in four different shades and moves in a gradient from the darkest-colored candy to the lightest. The types of chocolate included are dark, blended, milk and white.

Design Taxi shares that the bar was created to encourage “a rainbow of brown, a giant bouquet of mother tongues, a churring confluence of cultures.”

Despite the intention, several people online feel that the message didn’t exactly translate, with multiple tweets criticizing Cadbury for attempting to profit off of diversity.

The bar was initially advertised in The Economic Times newspaper with a full-page ad in Kannada, Telugu and Marathi languages.

“The headline above is not a misprint,” the ad read. “It is in Kannada/Telugu/Marathi. It says—Sweet things happen, when we unite.”

