Cadbury Chocolate Under Fire for Trying to ‘End Racism,’ and Social Media Has Major Thoughts

Chocolate fans aren’t too happy with Cadbury right after the brand unveiled a new chocolate bar, which features four different types of chocolate aimed at promoting diversity.

Cadbury’s Unity Bar promotes diversity with four different kinds of chocolate https://t.co/6T0sVO3PtQ pic.twitter.com/nWHJcquQUd — Ad Age (@adage) August 29, 2019

The Cadbury Unity Bar launched and quickly sold out in India around two weeks ago on Aug. 15, Independence Day in India. The bar includes four types of chocolate in four different shades and moves in a gradient from the darkest-colored candy to the lightest. The types of chocolate included are dark, blended, milk and white.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Design Taxi shares that the bar was created to encourage “a rainbow of brown, a giant bouquet of mother tongues, a churring confluence of cultures.”

Despite the intention, several people online feel that the message didn’t exactly translate, with multiple tweets criticizing Cadbury for attempting to profit off of diversity.

A candy bar to promote diversity or boost profits? Everybody is profiting on of the race card. — THE_PROUD_AMERICAN (@hick101hop) August 30, 2019

The advertising insdustry is a toxic wasteland — Michael Whitham (@michaelwhitham) August 29, 2019

Fixed it pic.twitter.com/E0WKdX4HSn — Rocky Mountain Views (@RockyMountViews) August 29, 2019

If only, at some point in the past 72 years, someone had thought to launch a four-in-one chocolate bar, all of India’s religious, cultural, caste and linguistic issues would have gone away https://t.co/qOTaPZW8Hj — Prashant Rao (@prashantrao) August 23, 2019

Others joked about it.

congratulations to cadbury for solving racism https://t.co/ndPsolKTKI — Tejal Rao (@tejalrao) August 29, 2019

How dare the lighter chocolate be at the top — Petite Nicoco (@PetiteNicoco) August 29, 2019

where were you when cadbury ended racism — online moose 🦌 (@tiemoose) August 29, 2019

Where’s the orange chocolate to represent ginger people, bigots! — BrexitTory (@_BrexitTory) August 29, 2019

Someone else had a completely different point.

You want to promote peace? You want to promote understanding? Then bring back the original Cadbury Egg recipe, you fucking cowards https://t.co/iNog8BzMci — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) August 29, 2019

The bar was initially advertised in The Economic Times newspaper with a full-page ad in Kannada, Telugu and Marathi languages.

“The headline above is not a misprint,” the ad read. “It is in Kannada/Telugu/Marathi. It says—Sweet things happen, when we unite.”

Photo Credit: Faiz Zaki / Shutterstock.com