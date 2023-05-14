Cadbury Recall Issued Over Bacteria Contamination

While many people were enjoying Cadbury-branded products over Easter a few weeks ago, the company is now dealing with a scandal. Müller has issued a recall of several Cadbury treats, per the Food Standards Agency (the U.K. government agency comparable to the FDA or Food Safety and Inspection Service in the U.S.). The notice reveals that "Müller has taken the precautionary step of recalling some batches of various Cadbury branded dessert products because of the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes."

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that, when ingested, can cause listeriosis. As noted by the FSA, "Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea." The government also lays some groups should take extra precautions, including the elderly (ages 65 and up), pregnant women, infants and people who are immunocompromised.

Müller recalls various Cadbury branded dessert products because of the possible presence of #Listeria https://t.co/FRzAoFZPxy#foodsafety https://t.co/Ua9BUS0QVy pic.twitter.com/2YHTDj7Ntw — Dudley EHO – Play your part – #protectDudley (@myDudleyEHO) May 9, 2023

The recalled products are Cadbury Daim Chocolate Dessert, Cadbury Crunchie Chocolate Dessert, Cadbury Flake Chocolate Dessert, Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Chocolate Dessert, and the Cadbury Dairy Milk Chunks Chocolate Dessert. All these products come in 75-gram packages, with expiration dates of either May 17 or 18. This recall also covers a six-pack of the recalled products sold as "Cadbury Heroes Chocolate Dessert (six pack)." Luckily, it seems the famous Cadbury creme eggs and chocolate bars are exempt from this notice.

If you've already purchased these recalled products, Müller advises customers to return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Customers with questions are advised to reach out to the company at the email address team_cccare@muller.co.uk or the phone number 07354 835 89.

Stay in the loop with PopCulture.com for the latest updates on recalled products.