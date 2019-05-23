Burger King and Wendy’s Follow Kim Kardashian’s Lead and Go After Jack in the Box on Twitter

Once Kim Kardashian puts you on blast, consider yourself done for the day. After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star mentioned fast-food chain Jack in the Box on Twitter about a “serious complaint,” the burger joint’s competitors joined in on the fun.

“Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto!” the 38-year-old wrote on Monday.

Immediately, restaurants like Wendy’s, Burger King and even Hooters piled on.

“Jack In The Box to the principal’s office,” Burger King tweeted.

“Not a good day to be Jack,” Hooters wrote.

Wendy’s may have had the ultimate slam, however, with a simple, “but like, who even goes there?”

Fast-food brands weren’t the only ones fascinated with the mysterious complaint.

the jack in the box social media manager signing on for their shift pic.twitter.com/2DMlWv1P2K — Cole Delbyck (@coledelbyck) May 20, 2019

Jack in the Box corporate running to check their email https://t.co/pVQi9RPgF5 pic.twitter.com/fG7E7zlAZX — Kendall Rae💫 (@KendallRaeOnYT) May 20, 2019

Jack In The Box management: pic.twitter.com/b4j3P9iooX — Damian (@iDamian23) May 20, 2019

Even Stephen Colbert got in on the fun, writing, “Hey, Jack In The Box, I just want to say I know you’re trying your best and I hope you’re having a great day.”

While it’s unclear what exactly the “serious complaint” is, Kardashian clarified on Twitter that the complaint is “not about me or a wrong order. Nobody recognized me and it’s something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning.”

Later Monday night, she tweeted at the restaurant chain thanking them for “the quick response and handling the situation.”

The restaurant replied, writing, “Thanks, Kim, for talking with us today. We are taking actions to ensure that everyone has positive experiences when visiting Jack in the Box.”

Kardashian and husband Kanye West share a love of fast-food. In fact, when the couple married in 2014, West reportedly bought Kardashian the rights to open 10 Burger King franchises located throughout Europe, although no locations were ultimately opened in the Kardashian West name.

In 2016, McDonald’s sent Kardashian gift cards and a Givenchy wallet after she wrote a blog post about her favorite fast-food menu items.