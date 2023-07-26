Wendy's Is Selling New Frosty Menu Item for 99 Cents

Temperatures may be rising, but Wendy's is making sure guests have a delicious new way to stay cool. The fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain is expanding its Frosty lineup with the debut of the all-new Frosty Cream Cold Brews, a new line of chilled drinks that combine smooth, cold-brewed coffee with Frosty creamer and the choice of vanilla, chocolate, or new caramel syrup.

According to John Li, Global Vice President of Culinary Innovation for The Wendy's Company, the new drinks pack "cold brew flavor with the one-of-a-kind Frosty creamer our fans know and love. While the other guys serve bitter iced coffee, we slow steep coffee beans in cold water for 12 hours to create the smoothest, never bitter, refreshing brew. It's exactly what summer coffee drinkers have been craving!" The new Frosty Cold Brews are now available at Wendy's locations nationwide all day, every day for ordering in-store, on the app or at the drive-thru, and the fast food chain is celebrating the new menu items in a big way.

(Photo: Wendy's)

Via an in-app offer available through Sunday, Aug. 6, any small hot or cold brew, including the new Frosty Cream Cold Brews, will be priced at just 99 cents. No additional purchase is necessary, and the offer refreshes daily. From Thursday, July 27 through Wednesday, Aug. 2, guests can grab a free Medium Frosty Cream Cold Brew with any order of $15 or more. That deal is available to all customers exclusively on Uber Eats as part of its epic Summer Eatscation.

"Wendy's craveable breakfast offerings are a morning staple for fans, and our new Frosty Cream Cold Brew takes the entire all-day menu up a notch to give our customers craveable coffee options they can't find anywhere else," Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company, said in a press release. "The Frosty is one of our most recognizable menu items, so we're excited to bring our fans a unique take on this iconic treat that can be sipped on at any time of day."

The new Frosty Cold Brew lineup marks just the latest expansion of the Frosty lineup. Back in June, Wendy's recruited T-Pain to help welcome back the popular strawberry Frosty. To celebrate the return, T-Pain did a remix of his hit "Buy U a Drank," debuting the song and music video for "Buy You a Frosty." The strawberry Frosty is only back at Wendy's for the summer.