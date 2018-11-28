Burger King Reveals Massive ‘Green Bay Whopper’ Burger

Burger King is honoring the Green Bay Packers during the 2018 football season with one whopper of a Whopper.

The fast food chain, renowned for its beloved Whopper, is packing on the cheese for the Green Bay Packers with the debut of the Green Bay Whopper. Featuring the typical Whopper amenities –a flame-broiled beef patty topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, and onions – the burger also boasts a whopping eight slices of cheese, making it the chain’s cheesiest burger to date.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the burger went on sale on Sunday at a price of $4.49, it will only be available at six locations in Green Bay, Wisconsin, according to PEOPLE. The burger will be available until Dec. 2.

Those lucky “cheeseheads” who have already gotten their hands on it are giving the Green Bay Whopper mixed reviews, with some believing that the cheese is perhaps taking a step too far, which is saying a lot considering fans of the NFL’s Green Bay Packers are known for wearing cheese hats to football games.

“You know you’re in Wisconsin when BK decides to put 8 slices of cheese on a burger and call it the Green Bay whopper. Ya girl loves her cheese but come on now, tad excessive,” one person gave her review of the burger on Twitter.

“As someone from Wisconsin I promise we don’t eat our burgers that way, ever,” another added.

The football season isn’t the only thing the burger chain is celebrating. The fast food restaurant recently announced that it would be celebrating the holidays by helping customers put something special in the stocking for their furry friends.

On Wednesday, Burger King announced that it will be introducing the first dog bone featuring its “iconic flame-grilled taste,” according to USA Today.

The Dogpper, a play on the Whopper name, is described as a bone-shaped, dog-friendly alternative to the Whopper sandwich and “a solution for customers who want to enjoy their order at home without interruption from their pets.”

The Dogpper will be handed out for free to dog parents who purchase a Whopper through the DoorDash food delivery service through Dec. 4 or while supplies last. The promo code DOGPPER must be used to score the deal, and customers can land free delivery with the purchase of $10 or more. There is a limit of one dog bone per qualifying order.