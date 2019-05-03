Burger King Releasing New ‘Real Meals’ for Mental Health Awareness Month

For Mental Health Awareness Month, Burger King is encouraging consumers to #FeelYourWay with their newly introduced Real Meals, which honor the full range of human emotion.

In a not so subtle jab at fast food competitor McDonald’s Happy Meal, the home of the Whopper announced in a video on Wednesday the introduction of the Real Meal to participating locations for a limited time.

The Whopper-based meal boxes come in a variety of different moods, happy not among them: Pissed Meal, Blue Meal, Salty Meal, YAAAS Meal, and DGAF Meal.

“With the Real Meals campaign, the Burger King brand believes in authenticity and welcomes all guests,” a press release reads. “A natural extension of encouraging people to “be their way” is encouraging them to “feel their way.” With the pervasive nature of social media, there is so much pressure to appear happy and perfect. With Real Meals, the Burger King brand celebrates being yourself and feeling however you want to feel.”

For the campaign, Burger King partnered with Mental Health America, the nation’s leading community-based non-profit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and to promoting the overall mental health of all Americans.

However, despite the seemingly good natured approach, the effort is being met with mixed reviews by those online.

“‘Burger King claims to take an ‘intimate and raw look into the reality of feeling your way,’” one person quoted the press release. “if your marketing strategy could just as easily fit a collaboration with Hot Topic, it may not actually be an intimate and raw approach to mental health!”

“Not a fan of giving free marketing but Burger King’s Feel Your Way Campaign feels tone deaf and doesn’t address mental health. It’s addressing..human emotions,” another added. “It’s frustrating to think a marketing manager and a team sat around and thought of ways to capitalize on mental health awareness month.”

However, many more applauded the campaign.

“I Really love this!” one fan wrote. “It’s whimsical sure! Silly? YUP! Is it pointless? NAH! It’s for mental health awareness and honestly #mood!”

“In honor of the first day of Mental Health Awareness Month. We all know someone who has a hard time dealing and sometimes you just gotta be there for them and let them #FeelYourWay,” added another. “Way to go Burger King.”

The meals are only available at select Burger King locations in Seattle, Miami, Los Angeles, New York City and Austin, Texas. All Real Meals include a Whopper sandwich, fries and a drink.