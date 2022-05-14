Burger King Offering Unique Fry Alternative

✖

Don't expect a side of fries with your next Whopper order from Burger King. The iconic fast food chain is currently ditching french fries in favor of dried ramen in combo meals that now consist of a hamburger, drink and ramen, according to Sora News 24, which reported that the odd fry alternative is currently only being offered at Burger King Japan locations.

The new combination meal is dubbed the Daitai Potato, or "Sorta Potato," Set and "aims to provide the salty, starchy satisfaction of a bag of French fries despite its spud-less status." Set to be available at Burger King Japan locations for a limited time beginning Monday, May 16, the combo meal gives guests the chance to score one of several different hamburgers, as well as a drink of their choice and a bag of Baby Star Dodekai Ramen as a side. The ramen is described as "a crunchy dried ramen noodle snack." Those who order the meal and the dried ramen will also receive an "I supported the King" sticker.

The addition of dried ramen to the menu is not indicative of a massive overhaul. Sora News 24 noted that BK Japan hasn't completely ditched fries on the menu. The company also hasn't "announced any definite plans to start rationing in the immediate future." The dried ramen also does not cost more than fries.

Burger King is offering the fry alternative after a global potato shortage wreaked havoc on the fry ordering business. Towards the end of 2021 and in early 2022, numerous fast food chains were forced to ration or completely suspend fry sales in Japan and select other markets due to the shortage, which resulted through a combination of supply chain issues and floods in the Port of Vancouver, which delayed potato shipments. McDonald's, for example, limited the sale of fries in Japan, for a period only selling small portions of its french fries. In Australia, meanwhile, KFC was hit by a different shortage – chicken. In January, Colonel Sanders was forced to remove several items from the menu at KFC locations across Australia due to the shortage.

Thankfully, those shortages seem to have cleared for the most part, and in recent weeks, Burger King has been focused on making new additions to its menu. Just this month, new Cheesy Breakfast Melts began appearing on Burger King menus in the U.S. The new breakfast item is set to begin a nationwide rollout as early as next week.