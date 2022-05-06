Burger King Sets Lofty Goal for 2030 That Will Drastically Change Menu

✖

A trip to Burger King by the year 2030 could look a lot different. The fan-favorite fast-food restaurant chain may currently be a go-to place for meat lovers eager to sink their teeth into the iconic Whopper or any of the other meat-based burgers currently on the menu, but Burger King is reportedly eyeing a goal of becoming 50% meat-free within the next decade.

The plans were revealed during a recent earnings call by José Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands International, which owns Burger King, according to Eat This, Not That. After making a bold move into the meat-free menu space with the launch of a 100% vegan menu at one of their high-traffic storefronts in London, Cil said, "We've been pleased with the results, including a doubling of plant-based product incidents in Europe in the quarter." Cil went on to add that the company is "looking for new market opportunities in Europe and around the world to expand the platform."

Burger King began the month-long trial, which proved to be a "stunning success," at the London location in March of this year, offering a completely plant-based menu. The trial concluded the week of April 10, with The Guardian reporting shortly after that the trial was a massive success. Tasting Table cited an unnamed Burger King spokesperson who claimed the trial location "attracted customers of all dietary preferences," including meat-eaters. That spokesperson added that the chain was anticipating bringing the vegan location's most popular dishes to the general public.

The London-based test run marked the latest in a string of meat-free initiatives launched by Burger King in recent months. In January, the chain began selling vegan nuggets, made from soy and plant proteins, across the UK. At the time, Burger King also teased its plans to eventually roll out its meat-free options on a larger scale, sharing that the vegan nugggets were part of a pledge to make its menu 50% meat-free by 2030. Per the BBC, the company said its 50% meat-free target would help it reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 41%.

Burger King's move to go meat-free comes as numerous other beloved fast-food chains continue to expand their plant-based option. In January, KFC added Beyond Meat's plant-based chicken to menus nationwide. McDonald's, meanwhile, has also offered various plant-based items, such as the McPlant Burger.