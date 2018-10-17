Burger King’s New ‘Nightmare King’ Sandwich Is the Stuff of Halloween Dreams

Burger King is serving up a new Halloween-themed burger with a side of nightmares.

The Nightmare King, announced by the fast food chain on Monday, features a green bun, a quarter-pound of beef, a crispy chicken fillet, melted American cheese, thick-cut bacon, mayonnaise and onions on a glazed green sesame seed bun, according to PEOPLE. It is also “clinically proven to induce nightmares.”

In an online advertisement for the sandwich, the fast food joint, best known for their iconic Whoppers, claims that they partnered with Paramount Trials and Florida Sleep & Neuro Diagnostic Services, Inc. to conduct “a scientific study over 10 nights with 100 participants (or should we say victims?) who ate the Nightmare King before they went to bed.” The results reportedly showed that the incidence of nightmares increased by 3.5 times.

Doctors and scientists in the scary video gathered their results by tracking various signals from the sleeping subjects including their heart rate, brain activity and breath.

“I remember hearing voices and people walking around talking,” one test subject says. “When I would wake up I think I didn’t hear the voices.”

“Someone in my dream turned into the burger. The burger then transformed into the figure of a snake,” another subject alleges.

“According to previous studies, 4 percent of the population experiences nightmares in any given night,” said Dr. Jose Gabriel Medina, the study’s lead doctor, in a statement. “But, after eating the Nightmare King, the data obtained from the study indicated that the incidence of nightmares increased by 3.5 times.”

The spooky sandwich will be available beginning Oct. 22 for the price of $6.39. In celebration of the new menu item, Postmates will offer free delivery when you purchase it between Oct. 22 and Oct. 25.

Burger King is also offering the perfect spooky drink to help wash down the nightmare burger.

The new Frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry, a limited time beverage, tempts customers to “give into your dark side.”

The frighteningly frozen drink can be combined with Burger King‘s signature soft serve vanilla ice cream to create a Frosted Frozen Fanta Scary Black Cherry drink.