Burger King Launches BK Cafe With Iced Coffee and Frappes to Compete With McCafe Drinks

The fast food wars are gaining momentum, with Burger King set to deliver a coffee-house experience with the launch of the new BK Café.

The beloved fast food chain announced on Thursday intentions to compete with McDonald’s McCafe beverages, launching their own line of freshly brewed premium coffee, specialty iced coffees, and frappes.

“u always remember every sip of BK Café because our coffee is carefully brewed to perfection so as soon as u smell the sweet Arabicanesss u know you’re in for the coffee of a lifetime except u get to have it every day and even set reminders with your phone,” the fast food chain wrote on Instagram.

The BK Café menu will feature a total of six different beverages, all of which begin with 100 percent Arabica beans. Combined with combined with silky cream, the Iced Vanilla Coffee then allows customers their choice of flavored Vanilla syrup, while customers add choice of flavored Mocha syrup for a deliciously cool iced coffee experience for the Iced Mocha Frappe. Both the Mocha Frappe and Caramel Frappe are blended until smooth and creamy with either mocha or caramel flavoring and topped with fluffy, whipped cream.

The menu also features freshly brewed Arabica bean coffee as well as a decaf version of the chain’s Arabica bean coffee.

Burger King last overhauled its coffee menu in May of 2013, at the time launching a “new proprietary blend and specialty coffee line to appeal to new and existing guests.”

The new BK Café offerings is likely a direct response to the massive success of fast food competitor McDonald’s, whose McCafe line of coffee drinks has found massive success. Established in 1993 to offer an advanced level of foodservices that strayed away from the typical fast food concept, the McCafe menu generated 15 percent of the total McDonalds revenue by 2003 and was named the Biggest Chain in Australia and New Zealand, according to Retail Horeca.

In the years that have followed, McDonald’s frequently introduces new beverages and food items to the McCafe menu as part of their commitment to bring customers more quality coffee experiences, flavors, and choices.

“Over the last year, McCafé has broken new ground with a series of exciting changes and it’s only just begun,” Elina Veksler, senior director of McCafé Menu Innovation, said in March of 2018.

Currently, the McCafe menu boasts 25 beverages, including cappuccinos, mochas, macchiatos, iced coffee, frappes, and smoothies, with small sizes priced at just $2.