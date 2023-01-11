Burger King Selling Bucket With 2 Pounds of Food

Burger King Japan reportedly introduced a massive, two-pound bucket of food earlier this month. The King's Toybox meal offers Burger King fans in Japan incredible value, with a mix of sides and chicken nuggets. It would be surprising to see a deal like this offered at Burger King locations in the U.S.

The King's Toybox includes four medium orders of French fries, eight Cheese Bites, 16 chicken nuggets, and exactly seven onion rings. reports Brand Eating. Cheese Bites are breaded ad fried rounds of potato and cheese not offered in the U.S. The bucket also comes with a medium fountain drink and costs 1980 yen (about $15.16 U.S.). This is about 25% cheaper than buying the sides separately. You can add three more fountain drinks for just 100 yen (about $0.77 U.S.) each. The bucket is only available for a limited time.

Burger King Japan is known for adding fast food monstrosities to its menu. In February 2022, the company introduced the gigantic King Yeti Super One Pound Beef Burger, which cost 1,750 yen (about $13.21 U.S.) on its own, reports Chew Boom. The sandwich included four beef patties, six onion slices, six slices of Gouda cheese, pickles, and a unique Caesar sauce made of Parmesan and Cambert cheese, all between a sesame seed bun. The burger was available for less than a month.

Closer to home, Burger King brought back the BK Stacker menu, which has periodically been available since it was introduced in 2006. This will include the Quad BK Stacker, a sandwich with four beef patties, bacon, four slices of American cheese, and a special Stacker Sauce. The menu also features the Triple BK Stacker and Double BK Stacker sandwiches which include three and two patties, respectively.

Burger King also launched the new International Original Chicken Sandwich menu on Jan. 5, reports Chew Boom. This lineup includes the new Mexican Original Chicken Sandwich, along with the American Original Chicken Sandwich and the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich. The Mexican chicken sandwich includes queso sauce and jalapenos on a chicken patty, while the American sandwich features mayonnaise and lettuce. The Italian sandwich includes a chicken patty topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce.