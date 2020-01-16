Burger King Facing Backlash for Using ‘the D-Word’ in a Commercial

Burger King has come under fire for some colorful language in a recent commercial. The conservative group One Million Moms has voiced their ire for the fast-food restaurant for an ad campaign featuring taste-tests of its new, meat-free burger, the Impossible Whopper. At one point, a customer says, “Damn, that’s good,” which has become the point of contention.

“One Million Moms finds this highly inappropriate. When responding to the taste test, he didn’t have to curse,” the group said in a press release, via WSMV. “Or if, in fact, it was a real and unscripted interview in which the man was not an actor, then Burger King could have simply chosen to edit the profanity out of the commercial. Burger King’s Impossible Whopper ad is irresponsible and tasteless. It is extremely destructive and damaging to impressionable children viewing the commercial. We all know children repeat what they hear.”

So far, the group’s website boasts that 8,000 members have taken action on the Burger King situation.

The commercial for the Impossible Whopper is the latest advertisement for the group. Last month, they spoke out against ads for the wedding planning website Zola.com, which featured a same-sex wedding. The Hallmark Network initially pulled the ads before reinstating them along with an apology.

“Our mission is rooted in helping all people connect, celebrate traditions, and be inspired to capture meaningful moments in their lives,” Hallmark Cards Inc. President and CEO Mike Perry said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Anything that detracts from this purpose is not who we are. We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused.”

Last February, One Million Moms gathered roughly 11,000 signatures after Parents magazine featured its first same-sex couple, Shaun T and husband Scott Blokker. Their statement at the time expressed that the group was “disappointed that Parents would use their magazine to promote same-sex parenting.”

“Even if families do not personally subscribe to the publication, they should be warned that it could be displayed in waiting rooms of dentist and doctor offices, where children could easily be subjected to the glorification of same-sex parents.”

Burger King has yet to respond to the group’s concern over “the d-word,” however, the company is dealing with a lawsuit over the alleged contamination of their meat-free offering at an Atlanta location.