Burger King Cracks ‘Hamberder’ Joke at Donald Trump’s Expense

Burger King took to Twitter to crack a “Hamberder” joke at Donald Trump’s expense, and users on the social media site are loving it.

Is a new tweet from the restaurant’s official Twitter account, the company quipped, “due to a large order placed yesterday, we’re all out of hamberders. just serving hamburgers today.”

This is in reference to a typo in one of Trump’s recent tweets that read “over 1000 hamberders” before being deleted and changed to “over 1000 hamburgers.”

due to a large order placed yesterday, we’re all out of hamberders.

just serving hamburgers today. — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 15, 2019

Fans and followers of the fast food joint have since taken to praising their epic pun, with one joking, “Today is the day [Burger King] became President.”

“Odd to see beef between Trump and Burger King given how many whoppers Trump tells each day,” another user joked.

I’d like 600 hamberders, 300 freedom fries, 300 covfefe’s, and a diet coke with extra ice. pic.twitter.com/CdLgOymf4E — Mark Hittinger (@MarkHittinger) January 15, 2019

The tweet that Trump was sending out was related to his recent visit from the National College Football Champion’s the Clemson Tigers.

“Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House,” the posted tweet read after the typo one was removed. “Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamburgers etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!”

Great being with the National Champion Clemson Tigers last night at the White House. Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamburgers etc. Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2019

In addition to Trump’s tweet, The White House tweeted some photos of the food spread that was made available to the football team.

The photos featured a large table in a gold-trimmed room, full of boxes of fast food meal options.

Earlier this evening, President @realDonaldTrump treated the Clemson Tigers football team to dinner in the State Dining Room! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/P5JAo6yzfR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 15, 2019

Many Twitter users have been joking about the fries pictured in small paper cups, with one person saying, “As a former McDonalds employee (01-04) I can tell you those heat lamps only give you about 12 minutes of freshness and there’s no saving them after that. Best bet in the room is a quarter pounder.”

At this time, nether McDonald’s nor Wendy’s appear to have commented on the photos.