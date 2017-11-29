Burger King Announces Flamin’ Hot Mac N’ Cheetos

Flamin’ Hot Mac N’ Cheetos, a hybrid of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and favorite dish macaroni and cheese, has made its debut at the fast food restaurant chain.

“The snack is a combination of creamy mac n’ cheese coated with the flavor of crunchy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos cheese snacks,” Burger King said via The Street. “This cheesy treat is perfect as an on-the-go snack and pairs well with any Burger King restaurants menu items.”

Do you dare to try the new treat? The internet seems pretty eager.

“Don’t @ me but I’m slick interested in seeing how Burger King’s Mac and Cheetos taste,” one person wrote.

For some, the addition of heat to classic mac n’ cheese is just what’s needed.

Others aren’t sold on the new treat just yet.

“BURGER KING AND CHEETOS NEED TO STOP DOING COLLABS LIKE THIS THE MUSIC INDUSTRY”

Another person had one simple question – “Has science gone too far?”

The combo is a follow-up to Burger King’s June 2016 release of Mac N’ Cheetos and their October release of their spicy nuggets.