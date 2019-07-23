Bungee Jumper’s Harness Snaps in Mid-Air Resulting in Horrified Onlookers and a Broken Spine

In a new video that has gone viral, a bungee jumper is seen leaping from a platform, only to have his harness snaps in mid-air, resulting in horrified onlookers and a broken spine. The clip was filmed in Gdynia, Poland, where the 39-year-old man was trying out the extreme sport. After being raised high into the air, he is seen falling downward with his cord attached, but as he gets closer to the ground, his harness fails and he lands hard on the large, air-filled mat below.

According to LADbible, the man was taken to the hospital after falling from 330 feet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

There he is said to have been treated for a broken spine and injury internal organs.

Bungee jumper plunges 100 metres head first after harness snaps in mid-air. https://t.co/CZ9BaE06my pic.twitter.com/xq70mv9sOa — LADbible (@ladbible) July 23, 2019

The outlet went on to note that while he broke his spine, he luckily did not break his spinal cord, which means that he should be able to regain movement regularly once he heals.

The fated jump was organized by a group called Bungeeclub, who sent a representative to the hospital with the man.

NEW VIDEO: Terrifying Moment Bungee Jumper Plunges To The Ground After Rope SNAPS on 100m Jump – https://t.co/YFcqwxwkPa pic.twitter.com/SxccC6lNcL — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 22, 2019

In a translated Facebook message, the company said, “The most important – the health of the participant of the unfortunate jump is no serious danger. He didn’t break his spine!! After a medical examination at the emergency room, he was considered good.

“All equipment used by our company has all the required certificates. Jumps are carried out by qualified and experienced instructors according to all procedures,” the message added. “As the only bungee jumping company in Poland we use professional skokochronu – so-called. ‘Pillows.’ And it was because of this and our foresightedness that there was no tragedy.”

Later in the day, the company issued a brief follow-up message, saying, “We would like to inform you that when our instructor left the ER at night, the condition of the jumper was good.”

Many social media users have since commented on the video clip, with one tweeting, “Just imagine bungee jumping and the harness snaps mid air I just can’t with this adventures extreme sports.”

“You cannot trust man the same way you can trust God. Eventually things snap on Earth,” someone else quipped.

At this time, there is no word on what the man’s recovery time may be, but Heathline states that a broken back can result in 8 to 12 weeks of recovery, with a possible additional six weeks of physical therapy after that.