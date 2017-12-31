Budweiser Hires Town Crier for Cease and Desist Announcement Over ‘Dilly Dilly!’

Rather than just send a cease and desist letter to the offices of Modist Brewing Company in Minneapolis, Budweiser sent a town crier there to read the letter after Modis released a “Dilly Dilly” beer.

In August, Budweiser launched a Bud Light Medieval-themed ad campaign featuring the catchphrase “Dilly Dilly.” On Dec. 1, Modsit also launched a beer with that name, and Budweiser’s lawyers came up with an ingenious response.

A town crier, complete in Medieval garb, arrived at their offices that day to read the cease and desist letter from a scroll. The letter ended with an offer of two tickets to Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

Modist posted video of the scene on its Facebook page like a badge of honor. They also kept the scroll and hung it up on a wall.

Modist’s lawyer, Jeff O’Brien, was surprised by the move, since Budweiser has a history of legal battles with craft beer companies.

“Given the nature of the relationship between craft beer and A-B InBev, this just a little out of character … I’ve gotta tip my hat to them,” O’Brien told City Pages. “We certainly would rather see it handled this way, with some humor.”

Here’s the full text of the scroll, posted by AdWeek.

“Dear friend of the Crown, Modist Brewing Company. Congratulations on the launch of your new beer, Dilly Dilly Mosaic Double IPA! Let it be known that we believe any beer shared between friends is a fine beer indeed. And we are duly flattered by your loyal tribute. However, “Dilly Dilly” is the motto of our realm, so we humbly ask that you keep this to a limited-edition, one-time-only run. This is by order of the king. Disobedience shall be met with additional scrolls, then a formal warning, and finally, a private tour of the Pit of Misery. Please send a raven, letter or electronic mail to let us know that you agree to this request. Also, we will be in your fair citadel of Minneapolis for the Super Bowl, and would love to offer two thrones to said game for two of your finest employees to watch the festivities and enjoy a few Bud Lights. On us. Yours truthfully, Bud Light.”

