Budweiser at Center of New Backyard BBQ-Scented Candle to Keep Summer Alive All Winter Long

Summer may be halfway over, but that doesn't mean you can’t bring the scents of the season with you well into the colder months. Although Budweiser may be better known for its beer, the company teamed up with the company Homesick to create a candle that perfectly evokes memories of warm weather. The two brands have officially introduced the limited-edition Backyard BBQ Candle.

Described as celebrating "that perfect American pairing - food straight from the grill, and an ice-cold Bud with friends," the Backyard BBQ Candle boasts a musky scent with notes of allspice, barley, and smoke. According to the candle’s description on its on-site listing, the Backyard BBQ Candle has top notes of lemonade, amber, and clover, with middle notes of BBQ smoke and allspice. It features base notes of barley, vanilla, and musk. Those notes combine for a scent that "immediately transports you to time spent kicking back with friends, a plate loaded up with barbecue, and a Budweiser straight from the cooler as afternoon turns to dusk."

The candle is listed with a price tag of $34.00 on the Homesick website. It weighs 13.75-ounces and has a burn time of 60-80 hours, meaning summer lovers can bring dozens of hours of summer scents with them as they head into the fall and winter seasons. The candle is made from a natural wax soy blend with premium cotton ricks and custom fragrance oils.

"We love capturing the moments that matter most through scent, so we had a blast working with Budweiser on this collaboration," Lauren Lamagna, General Manager at Homesick, said in a press release. "So many of our favorite summer memories involve BBQ and Bud, meaning we had a ton of personal experience to draw on creating these candles. We hope the fans love them as much as we do."

While the scent may seem a little out of the ordinary, the Backyard BBQ Candle is certainly making a splash. After Homesick made the announcement that the candle would be hitting its website, the comments section exploded, with one person writing, "Love this!!" Another person said they already managed to purchase the candle. The official Instagram accounr for Budweiser dubbed it the "best collab ever," with similar fanfare showing up on the company's own post about the candle.