Man Claiming He Is From the Year 2048 Says He Has Frightening Message

A Wyoming man was arrested for public intoxication on Monday, but not before revealing he was from the “year 2048” and warned the community of Casper that the “aliens are coming.”

According to police reports obtained by the Huffington Post, Bryant Johnson issued a grave warning to the authorities after officers were called about a man who was spreading an “out-of-this-world message” that warned of an impending invasion of extraterrestrials.

Police said Johnson said smelled of alcohol, had watery bloodshot eyes and spoke with slightly slurred speech, telling officers “the aliens were coming next year and we needed to make sure to leave as fast as possible.”

Johnson did not specify an exact date or time of the alien’s arrival, and refused to speak with nurses or doctors. Instead, he asked to meet “the president” of the town.

He also claimed he stood on a “giant pad” that transported him back to the year 2017, though he was supposed to be sent to 2018.

Johnson’s blood alcohol content was .136. He was eventually transported to the Natrona County Detention Center without further incident.