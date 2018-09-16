Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s Alleged Sexual Assault Victim Speaks Out

Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct has reportedly spoken to The Washington Post on record about her experience.

Ford, a college professor from California, has a horrifying tale to tell about Kavanaugh, according to the Post‘s report. She says that Kavanaugh and a friend forced her into a secluded bedroom during a party in the early 1980s. She says that both assailants were “stumbling drunk” at the time, and that Kavanaugh himself pinned her to the bed and tried to take off her clothes.

“I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” Ford told the Post. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.”

The attack took place in Maryland. Kavanaugh was born in 1965, so he would have been a teenager at the time. Ford says that she even tried to scream for help during the ordeal, but Kavanaugh quickly covered her mouth with his hand.

In the end, Ford says that she only escaped when Kavanaugh’s friend jumped on top of them, briefly freeing her from the future judge’s grasp. The professor says that she never spoke about the attack until 2012, when it came out during a couples’ therapy session with her husband.

Kavanaugh has reportedly denied Ford’s story in its entirety. Furthermore, Democratic Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama told the Associated Press that he does not believe there is time for an allegation like this to disrupt Kavanaugh’s nomination. The Senate Judiciary Committee is set to vote on Kavanaugh’s appointment on Thursday.



“I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation,” read a statement from Ford. “I did not do this back in high school or at any time.” This was the same statement issued last week, when Ford’s story first emerged. Kavanaugh sent it to the Post again on Sunday, declining to comment any further.

Ford has reportedly been in contact with the Post since early July. However, she has avoided speaking on the record for fear of what the publicity would do to her family. She said that she ultimately decided she had a duty as a citizen to tell this story before Kavanaugh was confirmed so that the American people would have all the facts.

Still, she has taken precautions. Ford has reportedly had a polygraph test administered by a former FBI agent to prove her story. She provided this to the Post, as well as notes from her therapist dating back to 2012, all corroborating her story and pointing towards Kavanaugh as the perpetrator.

“These are all the ills that I was trying to avoid,” Ford said of the backlash to her story. “Now I feel like my civic responsibility is outweighing my anguish and terror about retaliation.”