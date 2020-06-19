Breonna Taylor: 1 Officer Involved in Kentucky EMT's Death to Be Fired

It has been reported that one of the officers involved in the death of Kentucky EMT Breonna Taylor will be fired. According to ABC News, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer stated that LMPD Chief Rob Schroeder has begin the process of terminating Louisville Metro Police Officer Brett Hankison. "Unfortunately, due to a provision in state law that I very much would like to see changed, both the Chief and I are precluded from talking about what brought us to this moment, or even the timing of this decision," Fischer said in a statement.

This story is developing...