After an expanded Lyons Magnus recall dated Aug. 10, Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. has voluntarily recalled select dinner rolls, sandwich rolls, and buns used in limited products made between March 21 and April 25. According to an FDA announcement from Aug. 25, the Aug. 10 recall was due to the use of raw material in the production of dinner rolls, sandwich rolls, and buns made by the Golden Gloss glaze manufacturer.

Lyons Magnus has recalled the raw material because of the potential for contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii and/or Clostridium botulinum. Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. bread products have not been associated with any illnesses, and no pathogens have yet been found, the release stated. Still, the company is conducting this voluntary recall for customers' safety out of excess caution. Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. has no other products containing Lyons Magnus raw material affected by this recall.

"We advise that distributors and end users in possession of any of these Piantedosi dinner rolls, sandwich rolls and/or buns immediately examine your inventory for any of the affected lot codes and place any remaining products you may have on hold," said the company announcement.

"Cease further distribution of these affected products, and do not consume these affected products. Distributors and/or end users in possession of any of the affected product lots listed should contact your Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. representative to coordinate return of the product and for replacement of product. In the event you do not have any of the affected lot codes in your inventory, please retain this notice in the event any of your customers and/or end users have any questions."

Consumers in possession of these affected Piantedosi dinner rolls, sandwich rolls, and/or buns are advised to discard them. Piantedosi Baking Company, Inc. can be reached at 800-339-0080 x165, Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET, for questions or requests for replacement products. The Golden Gloss glaze lots affected were in production between March 21 and April 25. A list of the affected Piantedosi Baking Company product UPC numbers and lot codes are found here.