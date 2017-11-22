Man Stabbed With Kitchen Knife Amid Argument Over Thanksgiving Dinner Guests

A 54-year-old New York man has been hospitalized and is not expected to live after he was stabbed during a violent argument about who was invited to Thanksgiving dinner.

The man, identified by the New York Daily News as David Williams, was taken to the hospital in stable condition on Tuesday night but his condition deteriorated and authorities say he is now not expected to live, according to NBC New York.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The situation remains under investigation, but police say a preliminary investigation reveals Williams’ sister’s boyfriend came home to Williams and his sister, Dianna Gadson, eating dinner around 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the siblings began arguing about who was invited to Thanksgiving dinner, as Williams wanted to invite his girlfriend, but Gadson disagreed.

A shouting match followed and Williams allegedly shoved Gadson, 66, to the ground, prompting her boyfriend, Silas Stewart, to order Williams to keep his hands to himself, police said.

Stewart, 66, allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Williams in the chest.

The sister was also taken to a hospital, but it’s not clear if that was for evaluation or physical injury.

It was not clear if the suspect was taken into custody.