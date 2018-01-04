Boy Sweetly Singing to Photo of Baby Sister Who Died Will Melt Your Heart

A 4-year-old boy who sweetly sang to a photo of his late baby sister on what would have been her first birthday is pulling at the heartstrings of Twitter.

My son singing “Remember Me” from the movie “Coco” to his baby sister, Ava, who we lost this past May. He’s only 4 years old and he understands. He didn’t even know he was being recorded. He just wanted to sing to her for her 1st birthday! Happy Birthday mamas, we miss you!💕 pic.twitter.com/EoVLjju0bJ — Samir (@SAM1R) December 31, 2017

On Dec. 30, Samir Deais posted a video of his 4-year-old son, Alexander, singing the song “Remember Me” from the recently released Disney-Pixar film Coco, which depicts the tradition of Dia de Los Muertos as Miguel Rivera enters the Land of the Dead to find his great-great-grandfather. Standing in front of an altar dedicated to his baby sister, Ava Lynn, the 4-year-old plucks the strings of his toy guitar in a serenade to his late sibling on the day that she would have turned one.

“My son singing ‘Remember Me’ from the movie ‘Coco’ to his baby sister, Ava, who we lost this past May,” Deais wrote in his tweet. “He’s only 4 years old and he understands. He didn’t even know he was being recorded. He just wanted to sing to her for her 1st birthday!”

The video, which has already garnered nearly 1.5 million views, more than 50,000 retweets, and more than 140,000 likes, caused Twitter users to shed more than just a few tears.

Damn bro, I vowed not to shed a tear in 2018. And here we are first day of the new year and my eyes couldn’t hold back. — #HOUSTONTEXAN (@HoustonTexuhz) January 1, 2018

Coco had made me cry when this song were played by Miguel, and this video made me cry again because this is too pure😭 pic.twitter.com/Qw4eX2FcnQ — Dani (@MIqbalDaniS) January 2, 2018

Day one of 2018 and I’m already an emotional mess. This is so precious — Spice Girl (@daisylopezz_) January 1, 2018

In a follow up tweet, Deais expressed his gratitude for the support that he and his family has received from complete strangers online, writing that he and his wife, Stephanie Deais, “were literally brought to tears seeing how much love Alex and Ava and our family has received.”

My wife and were literally brought to tears seeing how much love Alex and Ava and our family has received. We were FLOORED last night!! I couldn’t me more thankful. Thank you to everyone from our little family! What a 1st birthday baby girl! 🌻💕 All Glory to God #StayHumble — Samir (@SAM1R) January 2, 2018

Samir Deais and his wife told My San Antonio that their daughter had been born with a condition known as hydronephrosis, which affects the kidneys, and had passed away last May at only 4-months-old.

The couple is currently expecting their third child, a rainbow baby, who they are planning to name Stella Grace Deais.