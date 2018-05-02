The Boy Scouts Change Their Name After 108 Years

For the first time in the organization’s 108-year history, the Boy Scouts of America is changing the name of its signature program.

After announcing in the fall that girls will be included in its ranks, the iconic Boy Scouts programs for kids ages 11 to 17 will be called Scouts BSA starting in February 2019, a news release stated Wednesday.

The release noted that Scouts BSA will remain under the umbrella company of Boy Scouts of America, and Cub Scouts will remain the name for its program for children ages 7 to 10. Chief Scout Executive MichaelS Surbaugh said that the name change is important so “that all youth can see themselves in Scouting in every way possible.”

“As we enter a new era for our organization, it is important that all youth can see themselves in Scouting in every way possible. That is why it is important that the name for our Scouting program for older youth remain consistent with the single name approach used for the Cub Scouts,” Surbaugh said in the press release. “Starting in February 2019, the name of the older youth program will be ‘Scouts BSA,’ and the name of our iconic organization will continue to be Boy Scouts of America.”

Surbaugh told The Associated Press that the organization wanted the name to be gender-inclusive.

“We wanted to land on something that evokes the past but also conveys the inclusive nature of the program going forward,” he said. “We’re trying to find the right way to say we’re here for both young men and young women.”

Boy Scouts of America also unveiled its “Scout Me In” program on Wednesday that welcomes girls to the organization while also revealing that more than 3,000 girls nationwide are already participating in Cub Scouts ahead of the full launch later this year.

The organization announced in October that it would be allowing girls to join its ranks as Cub Scouts and earn up to the rank Eagle Scout for the first time in its history. Cub Scout dens, or the small groups of scouts, will remain single-gender, allowing for all-girls and all-boy groups.

At the time of the announcement that girls would be allowed to join the Boy Scouts, the BSA said that the decision was a reflection of the changing nature of American life. The organization also conducted two nationwide surveys that showed parents of girls not involved in scouting would have high interest in signing up their daughters for both Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts.

As for the Girl Scouts, they have been cool to the idea of girls being admitted to the Boy Scouts. The organization cited research that shows many girls learn better in an all-female environment.