Popular Bottled Water Recalled

A bottled water recall might have you racing to the fridge, though details are a bit light. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible “Microbial Contamination,” namely yeast and mold.

The water bottles in question, which were sold in the Canadian province of Manitoba, were 500 ml in size. The Universal Product Code (UPC) for the affected product is 8 88204 00057 2. They also would be identifiable by the code “Lot 22011BB 311225.” Co-Op Clearview is a brand “used by a network of retail co-operative associations across Western Canada.” The company Canadian Gold Beverages, which describes itself as a “privately owned Manitoba Canadian based company” is also identified in the recall.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s recall is rather brief and does not exactly detail what happened with this batch of water and how it became contaminated. Furthermore, the notice does not even include photos of the goods in question. Due to the generic name of the product, it’s a bit confusing for cautious consumers who want to make sure their waters are safe.

Commenters on the agency’s Facebook page shared this same sentiment, with one commenter noting “there should be a picture with the product.” To add to the worry over this recall, if you search Google search “Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water,” shopping listings for two widely sold brands — Simple Truth and Fiji Water — pop up. However, neither Simple Truth nor Fiji Water are part of this recall.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s recalls are typically more thorough, but this one is not. Consumers who need further clarification can contact the agency using the toll-free number 1-800-442-2342, the standard telephone number 1-613-773-2342 or the agency’s general email address (information@inspection.gc.ca). The full recall notice can be found here.