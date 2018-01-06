‘Bomb Cyclone’ Storm Affecting Animals in Bizarre Ways

Animals are impacted by the extreme cold from the “Bomb Cyclone” in the South, just like us humans. And just like us, many of them aren’t used to freezing temperatures.

In Florida especially, the wildlife there is freezing. Palm Beach Post reporter Frank Cerabino posted a photo of a frozen iguana with its legs in the air at the edge of his swimming pool.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The scene at my backyard swimming pool this 40-degree South Florida morning: A frozen iguana. pic.twitter.com/SufdQI0QBx — Frank Cerabino (@FranklyFlorida) January 4, 2018

WPEC-TV posted a gallery of photos submitted by viewers, who all saw frozen iguanas on the group.

Florida’s sea turtle population is also not prepared. As FOX13 reports, sea turtles can become “cold-stunned” and even appear to be dead. However, when the turtles were rescued, they started acting normally.

🐢Friendly reminder that bitter cold temperatures don’t just impact us, it impacts animals, too. Once water temperature drops to 50°F, turtles go into a state of inactivity & will surface in the cold water. (🐢 info via @GulfIslandsNPS Facebook page) https://t.co/WCWmLHIf2o — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) January 4, 2018

According to the National Park Service, a turtle becomes “cold-stunned” when it is hypothermic. Turtles and other cold-blooded reptiles can’t regulate their body temperature.

If the water falls below 50 degrees Fahrenheit, they can’t swim. They will float to the surface and could become stranded if they wash ashore.

Cold stunned sea turtle ALERT! Prolonged exposure during times of extreme cold can be fatal to sea turtles. Immediately report any cold stunned turtles that you locate by calling us at 361-949-8173 ext. 226 #NPS #seaturtles pic.twitter.com/0MsTXK3fLu — Padre Island N.S. (@PadreIslandNPS) January 4, 2018

This wasn’t just a problem in Florida this week. Fox News reported today that the National Park Service and other agencies have rescued 1,000 sea turtles in the past month along the Texas Gulf Coast.

South Texas’s unusually cold weather resulted in a record 388 sea turtles being taken into our rehab center for cold-stunning! They’ll recuperate here at our Wildlife Rescue and Recovery Center with the goal of being released back into their natural habitat soon! pic.twitter.com/pwhxUikBAi — Texas State Aquarium (@TXStateAquarium) January 4, 2018

Officials have also warned residents in the Northeast to make sure their pets are inside during the cold weather.

In New Hampshire, a woman was charged with 22 counts of animal cruelty after police found that she’d been keeping the dogs in a frigid and cold bard. A Connecticut woman was also charged with animal cruelty for leaving her dog chained inside a doghouse outside during the bitter cold on New Year’s Day.

The Stuart, Florida police tweeted to residents, “It is is too cold for you- it is too cold for your pet. Like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia and should be kept inside.”

It is is too cold for you- it is too cold for your pet. Like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia and should be kept inside. #WinterSafety #pets pic.twitter.com/Ytlg7JsjtU — Stuart Police Dept. (@cityofstuart) January 3, 2018



Photo credit: Twitter/Padre Island National Seashore, Texas National Park Service