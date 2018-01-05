LOOK: Images of ‘Bomb Cyclone’ From Space Put Winter Storm in Perspective

Incredible view of the #bombcyclone from space courtesy of #GOESEast. Classic comma head from a storm like this. pic.twitter.com/ddHory7km3 — Eileen Whelan (@ABC7EileenW) January 4, 2018

The “bomb cyclone” hitting the Northeastern U.S. has been widely reported on, and now we have a space visual of the storm that puts its magnitude into perspective.

Washington, D.C. meteorologist Eileen Whelan tweeted the photo and said, “Incredible view of the [bomb cyclone] from space courtesy of [GOES East]. Classic comma head from a storm like this.”

Many reporters have risked the blinding storms in order to bring updates and warnings to those affected by the freezing weather.

CIRA GeoColor GOES 16 loop of massive ~957mb cyclone Grayson pic.twitter.com/IydOBeCOY8 — carl parker (@parkertwc) January 4, 2018

Boston 25 new journalist Kathryn Burcham did a report on the icy conditions while appearing to stand on a floating block of ice, and the National Weather Service was not happy about it.

“We do not recommend going out and floating on icebergs; this is a very dangerous situation along the coastline with major flooding ongoing, peoples homes & other infrastructure becoming inundated and damaged; please observe should you have to from a safe location,” the organization’s Boston chapter tweeted out.

The initial tweet of what Burcham was doing came from her news editor, Bill Sheerin, who wrote, “Here’s [Kathryn Burcham] showing why she’s the best in one the business, floating on an ice berg to provide updates.”

Ultimately, Burcham came to her own defense and revealed, “Luckily we were safely on dry land; the sea ice was on pavement. The water was behind us.”