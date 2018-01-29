Body Positive Model Reveals ‘Absurd’ Retouched Photo

A body positive model took to Instagram to call out the “absurd” practice of retouching modeling photos.

“What you see online or in the media isn’t always the complete truth. This is not about putting anyone on blast but moreso a reminder to not compare yourself to anyone else,” wrote La’Tecia Thomas.

Thomas’ strong words are from a caption on a post of side-by-side photos revealing the drastic differences between how she looks in modeling photos that are retouched and how she looks in real life.

“In this instance I can’t even compare myself to myself. These photos were shot around the same time; one obviously retouched and the other not. – When I look at the left images I’m like damn can I please look like that…,” Thomas added.

A post shared by La’Tecia (@lateciat) on Jan 25, 2018 at 1:33pm PST

“If I can’t be that person on the left (which is absurd because it’s me) then I can only imagine the effect this has on women. I think my big arms, my cellulite, my back rolls, the dimples on my butt look fine in the natural shot,” Thomas continued.

“I can’t always have control of what other people do to my images but on my page I’m always going to keep it 100 with you. I think both images are beautiful but be realistic with yourself, you don’t need to look a certain way to be appreciated and know that you’re worthy,” her message concluded.

Many of her followers showed up in the post comments to support her, with one person writing, “Oh wow! What a difference in picture! Thts crazy! Beauty is everything with scars and all!”

“Latecia your AMAZING…and you look Amazing..i love you and your honesty,” someone else said, while another fan commented, “Thanks so much for sharing both! I think what we are shown on media really gives people unrealistic expectations of ourselves and I appreciate anyone that is willing to show.”

Thomas is a 26-year-old “plus-size” model originally from Melbourne, Australia who is now based in Los Angeles, California.

In a previous interview, Thomas reveled that she hasn’t always been a “plus-size” model but that she is “definitely a lot happier” than she used to be, as reported by The Daily Mail.

“…If I were to lose weight now, I know I’ll be in a better place because my mind is in a healthy place. And that’s very important,” she later added.