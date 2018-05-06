Bob Costas Towers Over Kentucky Derby Jockeys and Twitter Can’t Handle It

Bob Costas is a legend in the world of sports broadcasting. And at 5-foot-7, he is also not a very tall man.

So when he was interviewing horse jockey Victor Espinoza on the NBC broadcast before the 144th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, fans couldn’t help but notice how he was considerably taller than the man he was interviewing.

First time Bob Costas has ever felt tall pic.twitter.com/F7mo2bEH3N — Gorilla Pattilla (@PattilloMatthew) May 5, 2018

Bob Costas interviewing jockey first time he’s ever been taller than his guest lol — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) May 5, 2018

I bet this is always the favorite day of the year for Bob Costas. Any guesses why? pic.twitter.com/kGsZI1pEpc — DavidDrury (@DavidDrury) May 5, 2018

Bob Costas must love Derby day because it’s the only time he’s taller than someone he’ll interview pic.twitter.com/qJpvdvBDTN — Mitch Robson (@_mitchrobson) May 5, 2018

Jockeys and gymnasts may be the only athletes shorter than Bob Costas? pic.twitter.com/uShAgwrylV — Jim Skelly (@jimskelly) May 5, 2018

Bob Costas must love interviewing the Jockeys at the Kentucky Derby since he is taller than they are! pic.twitter.com/JcJkwEhLCi — bjd1966 (@bjd1966) May 5, 2018

Entering with 5-2 odds and the heavy favorite to win, Justify took home the roses at the Kentucky Derby on Sunday by 2 1/2 lengths. His jockey Mike Smith won his second Derby in his career in the process, and the young horse broke a 135-year curse by winning the race despite never competing as a two-year-old.

Rounding out the top 10 behind Justify were Good Magic, Audible, Instilled Regard, My Boy Jack, Bravazo, Hofburg, Lone Sailor, Vino Rosso and Solomini.

With the win, the young horse will now try to become the first horse since American Pharoah in 2015 to win the prestigious Triple Crown. The next of the three races, The Preakness, takes place on May 19.