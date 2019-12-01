‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Sports Turkey Hats With Wife Jenny McCarthy Alongside Thanksgiving Message

There has been no shortage of smiling famous faces this Thanksgiving, all across the internet. Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg and his wife Jenny McCarthy joined the fray with their submission, festive thanks to a pair of turkey hats.

Wahlberg posted a pair of photos alongside McCarthy, one where she is without a matching turkey hat and a second where she joins in with her own hat. While it seems like Wahlberg might be the one who enjoys the festive hats, that actually doesn’t seem to be the case according to his caption.

“Not sure how much I like them — but my wife is def feeling the turkey hats this year,” Wahlberg captioned the festive photo with his wife. “[Thankful] to all of those who have come into our lives and made the world a little bit brighter! Happy [Thanksgiving] to you & yours from me & mine. [LOVE] is the way!”

McCarthy responded to the post with a playful comment that shows the type of relationship they seem to have.

“Can’t wait to gobble you up,” McCarthy replied.

Fans of the New Kids on The Block member and the Singled Out alum couldn’t wait to share their praise and love for the post. Some lined up to comment on McCarthy’s reply.

“[Y’all] are so funny!! 🤣 Love this!! Thankful for you both!” one fan wrote to McCarthy.

“[You’re] so adorable it’s sickening,” a second added.

“I don’t think he’s gonna complain,” a third joked, indicating that “gobble” isn’t something too painful for Wahlberg.

Other commenters were in love with the hats, though. There were also quite a few that were making comments comparing the hat to certain other parts of the human body.

“That first turkey hat is…well hmm…a little questionable,” one fan posted.

“Happy Turkey Day Wahlbergs. Is it me or does that Turkey hat looks like an,” another added, using an eggplant emoji to get their point across.

“Love the hats. Happy Thanksgiving to you guys!!” a third wrote, bringing the comments back to the light.

“Happy thanksgiving to you as well best wishes love the hat [laugh out loud],” another added, once again joking about how the hats looked.

The couple have shown they have a very fun relationship to this point, especially when it comes to being friendly with fans. Recently they showed off their most recent date night on Instagram, also sharing that they renew their vows each year since being married in 2014.

“We do it every year. And people go, ‘Why?’ And we go, ‘Why not?’ Because it’s just something we always want,” McCarthy said to Us Weekly. “He surprised me this year with our minister. But we always do it! And it’s so nice to take that moment when you’re so busy to remember those words that you say to each other and the vows and the promises. Not that we need it, but it’s nice to do.”

They also revealed that have several tattoos dedicated to each other, including a pair on McCarthy’s fingers that read “love” and “Donnie.”