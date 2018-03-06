Blogger Arrested After Causing Chaos With NSFW Post Inviting Fans to Hotel Room

A blogger was recently arrested after causing chaos by posting a NSFW message online inviting fans to her hotel room.

According to reports, a 19-year-old Chinese woman identified only as Miss Ye, was arrested on charges of prostitution for posting message that invited her online fans to meet her at her hotel room for sex.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Who’s coming to get me…to have sex…for free,” Miss Ye is reported to have posted before deleting the message, per a story from Barstool Sports. She then left her hotel room number, 6316, for fans to find.

In addition to the message, Miss Ye reportedly posted photos of herself in her underwear.

Miss Ye claims that the message was a joke, however, there are reports that up to 3,000 people converged on the hotel looking for her.

The hotel also reportedly received numerous phone calls from fans trying to get in touch with Miss ye.

Double Tree by Hilton confirmed to police that Miss Ye checked into the hotel around 3 PM and checked out around 10 PM after many people came knocking.

One man even reportedly filmed himself while heading to the hotel. “I’m on my way to room 6316, hahahahhaha, and here I am,” he said.

Depending on how prostitution laws are defined in China, Miss Ye could potentially be safe from prosecution, as it is not typical that someone would be convicted of it for offering to have sex for free.

As most are aware of, in the U.S. prostitution is illegal in all 50 states, with a few areas of Nevada being the exception due to local government regulation of the industry.

One of then most infamous Nevada brothels is the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, which made headlines recently when they began an auction on their website for a young woman’s virginity.

Bailey Gibson, a Sacramento, California woman who grew up “with very strong Christian values” and attended an all-girls boarding school in Stockton, Missouri” is selling her virginity to the highest bidder.

She got the idea after her boyfriend cheated on her, when the two of them had made a promise to wait until marriage to have sex, and then it turned out that he had cheated on more than once, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Gibson said, “After grieving for a while, I came to the conclusion that waiting until marriage to lose my virginity was the wrong decision, because my ex-boyfriend wasn’t worth waiting for.”

So now came the dilemma of how best to get back at her ex while also losing her virginity. “I decided that I was going to get something for my virginity — something that benefits me and my life. I wanted to lose my virginity in the most profitable way possible,” Gibson said. “That’s when I looked into selling my virginity and found Dennis Hof and the Moonlite Bunny Ranch.”

Reportedly, Gidson is expecting a bid of 10 million for her virginity. The Bunny Ranch will keep half of the final bidding price, and Gibson will keep the other half.