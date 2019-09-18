Huge Semen Explosion Hits When Blaze Consumes Bull Artificial Insemination Facility, Firefighters Had to Avoid ‘Projectiles’

It’s been reported that that a blaze consumed a bull artificial insemination facility, which caused a huge semen explosion, causing firefighters to have to avoid “projectiles” as they battled the fire. It sounds like something out of a Jackass movie, but the scene unfolded in real life in Australia when 10 fire crews spent more than two hours trying to extinguish the flames at Yarram Herd Services in Gippsland, Victoria, according to Newsweek.

Country Fire Authority Gippsland commander Chris Loeschenkohl notified news outlets that the fire crews had to be cautious of “projectiles” hurling at them while they were fighting the fire.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The liquid inside the cylinders was rapidly expanding and essentially the lids of the cryogenic cylinders were just popping off the top and projectiles were being thrown from the building,” he told shared.

“So firefighters went into a defensive mode initially to protect themselves, because there were also LPG cylinders at the neighboring property, and they did a magnificent job,” Loeschenkohl added.

Fire investigators on scene following a blaze that completely destroyed the Yarram Herd Services building last night. Cause of the fire is still being investigated. More on @WINNews_Gip #gippsnews pic.twitter.com/Kyx1X2phV6 — Bonnie Barkmeyer (@BonnieBarkmeyer) September 17, 2019

Aaron Thomas, who is the vice chairman of Yarram Herd Services Committee, explained that the loss of 100 cryogenic cylinders of cattle semen is going to be a “huge blow” to the farmers.

“The actual cylinders are worth between $500 (U.S. $342) and $1,000 per unit but the semen inside them varies in price,” he stated.

“We’re coming into the AI season so there would have been substantial amounts of semen inside the tanks that we’ve lost, which was owned by our local farmers, and it can range in value from $5 per straw to $95 per straw,” Thomas continued then adding that the farmers also lost numerous pieces of equipment to the fire as well.

“So this is significant damage and it is going to have a flow-on effect on Yarram, especially after the drought that Yarram district has experienced over the last 12 months,” he concluded.

At least 100 cylinders containing bull semen were destroyed in the fire https://t.co/v1lO75QtPr — KRON4 News (@kron4news) September 17, 2019

According to Newsweek, Yarram Herd Services had been offering artificial insemination service to farmers in Gippsland for the past 20 years. Among the other services they offer to farmers are calf dehorning and freeze-branding, as well.

An investigation into the fire in currently underway, with investigators hoping they will learn the cause of the fire.

Photo Credit: Bloomberg / Getty Images