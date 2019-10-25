Trending

‘Blackface’ Pumpkins Pulled off Shelves Following Racism Complaints

Popular home goods store Bed, Bath & Beyond has pulled what are being referred to as “blackface pumpkins” from their shelves, following complaints that the items display a racist stereotype. According to TooFab, the black jack-o-lanterns first went viral after a small New York state law firm placed them amongst their Halloween decorations. NAACP regional director, Wilber Aldridgewhich, spoke out about the decorations, saying that they showed “an extreme lack of sensitivity.”

“By now I would believe everyone [would] know that anything in Black face is offensive — Equally as offensive is that a retail store would have such an item in [their] inventory for general purchase,” Aldridge added.

“It wasn’t about the pumpkin itself, but what was done to the pumpkin. When you proceed to put the white eyes and the white mouth, now you have crossed the line because it then goes into having blackface,” Aldridge continued, per News 12.

Mary Marzolla, a partner at the law firm, confirmed that the business had removed the pumpkins, explaining, “We understand that someone complained about them and so once we got word of that we immediately took them down.”

“We represent people of all colors and faiths, and we would never do anything to exclude anyone from any community,” she added, with her partner Alak Shah adding, “It’s just nothing I take offense to personally, but since it did offend someone we took proactive steps to take it down.”

The move has led to quite a lot of discussion on social media, with many agreeing that taking down the pumpkins was the right thing to do, but others feeling as if this was a case of some people being overly “sensitive.”

“I think more so the problem is that they were painted with white, it looks more like blackface. See the actual pic in question. but yeah, it’s just pumpkins.. But honestly I don’t think it’s my place to say either way,” one Twitter user commented.

At this time, Bed, Bath & Beyond has stated that they are makinf sure the items are removed from all stores where they were being sold.

Photo Credit: KETK, News 12 / YouTube

